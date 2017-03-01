Magic's Nikola Vucevic OK after collision
A collision involving Nikola Vucevic late in Wednesday's game looked worse than it turned out to be Although he absorbed a scary knee-to-leg collision Wednesday, Orlando Magic center Nikola Vucevic practiced fully Thursday and is expected to start against the Miami Heat on Friday night. On Dec. 31, 2012, in his first game against the Heat as a Magic player, Vucevic scored 20 points and collected a franchise-record 29 rebounds.
