Lawmakers consider tax breaks needed ...

Lawmakers consider tax breaks needed to bid for NBA All-Star Game

10 hrs ago Read more: Indianapolis Business News

Lawmakers are working on new tax incentives for the National Basketball Association that would help position the Indiana Pacers to host a future NBA All-Star Game in Indianapolis.

