Lakers Trade Rumors: Paul George's interest in Los Angeles is 'real, and widely known'
Seemingly every week, more and more signs point towards Indiana Pacers All-Star Paul George having an interest in playing for the Los Angeles Lakers. Zach Lowe of ESPN's latest column on George's situation with the Pacers is no different, featuring the Lakers as a supporting character making ominous cameos throughout the piece.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silver Screen and Roll.
Add your comments below
Indiana Pacers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea...
|Jan '17
|Clean Phart
|2
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|The Latest: Protest, investigation in S. Caroli... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Concerned Parent
|2
|Yahoo's call for overhaul of USA Basketball, FI... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|johnnyj
|1
|Ex-Hoosier Zeller embraces NBA learning (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Mike Williams
|1
|LeBron James leads Heat offense in 114-96 Game ... (May '13)
|Jul '14
|where
|3
|Wizards jump on Pacers early (May '14)
|May '14
|Andrew
|9
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Pacers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC