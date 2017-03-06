Kemba Walker leads Hornets past Pacers, 100-88

Charlotte Hornets' Kemba Walker is fouled as he drives between Indiana Pacers' Myles Turner and Paul George in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Monday, March 6, 2017. Charlotte Hornets' Kemba Walker is fouled as he drives between Indiana Pacers' Myles Turner and Paul George in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Monday, March 6, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.