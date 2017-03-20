Jusuf Nurkic dominates as Portland Trail Blazers snatch No. 8 seed...

Jusuf Nurkic dominates as Portland Tr...

Jusuf Nurkic got his revenge, CJ McCollum barely missed and the Portland Trail Blazers took a stranglehold on the battle for the final playoff spot in the West. In a game that largely lived up to the hype as the most important of the season for both sides, the Blazers beat the Denver Nuggets, 122-113, Tuesday night at the Moda Center.

