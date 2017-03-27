Jazz sink Pelicans 108-100 behind Gob...

Jazz sink Pelicans 108-100 behind Gobert, hot shooting

Rudy Gobert had 20 points, 19 rebounds and five blocks to lead the Utah Jazz over the New Orleans Pelicans 108-100 on Monday night.

