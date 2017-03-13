Hornets Struggles Continue in Indiana

The Hornets had a chance to keep themselves in the playoff race with a matchup versus a Pacers team on the second night of a back-to-back, and they kept things close through the first half, but fell flat coming out of the halftime break on their way to a 98-77 loss. The chances of Charlotte making the playoffs has gotten slim, but this loss all but eliminates any chance, dropping the Hornets 10 games under .500 at 29-39.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Queen City Hoops.