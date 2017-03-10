Here's why the Warriors are sitting C...

Here's why the Warriors are sitting Curry, Thompson, Green and Iguodala vs. San Antonio

Earlier today, when the Warriors announced that only Shaun Livingston would be rested for tonight's game in Minnesota, I started wondering what Steve Kerr was up to. Why not sit Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green or Klay Thompson, alsoat least one of the front-line guysto get them a little fresher during this manic schedule section and before the Warriors have to pack up and fly to San Antonio overnight and then play the Spurs tomorrow? So, I began to guess along: Maybe Kerr is going to sit a few of those guys for the Spurs game, even though that's such a big moment in the race for the No.

