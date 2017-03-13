Guangdong beat Shenzhen in CBA semifinals Game 4

Guangdong's Yi Jianlian vies with Shenzhen's Shen Zijie during the Game 4 of the CBA playoff semifinals in Shenzhen on March 17, 2017. [Xinhua] Shenzhen lost to Guangdong 90-81 in the Game 4 of the CBA playoff semifinals in Shenzhen on Friday and ruined Jeremy Pargo's 31th birthday celebration.

