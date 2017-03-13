Guangdong beat Shenzhen in CBA semifinals Game 4
Guangdong's Yi Jianlian vies with Shenzhen's Shen Zijie during the Game 4 of the CBA playoff semifinals in Shenzhen on March 17, 2017. [Xinhua] Shenzhen lost to Guangdong 90-81 in the Game 4 of the CBA playoff semifinals in Shenzhen on Friday and ruined Jeremy Pargo's 31th birthday celebration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.
Add your comments below
Indiana Pacers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea...
|Jan '17
|Clean Phart
|2
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|The Latest: Protest, investigation in S. Caroli... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Concerned Parent
|2
|Yahoo's call for overhaul of USA Basketball, FI... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|johnnyj
|1
|Ex-Hoosier Zeller embraces NBA learning (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Mike Williams
|1
|LeBron James leads Heat offense in 114-96 Game ... (May '13)
|Jul '14
|where
|3
|Wizards jump on Pacers early (May '14)
|May '14
|Andrew
|9
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Pacers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC