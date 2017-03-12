George leads Pacers with 28 points in...

George leads Pacers with 28 points in 102-98 win over Heat

4 hrs ago Read more: The Republic

Paul George scored 28 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 102-98 victory over the Miami Heat on Sunday night. Indiana fended off a late surge from the Heat, which had won 21 of their previous 25 games.

