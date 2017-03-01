Fresno Unified will be a safe place f...

Fresno Unified will be a safe place for undocumented students

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The Fresno Bee

A large crowd turned out in downtown Fresno Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, for Sanctuary for All's solidarity march in support of undocumented residents and opposed to building a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. Indiana Pacers star Paul George reminisces about what could have been had he stuck around at least one more year at his alma mater of Fresno State.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indiana Pacers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea... Jan '17 Clean Phart 2
News Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15) Jun '15 tom wingo 3
News The Latest: Protest, investigation in S. Caroli... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Concerned Parent 2
News Yahoo's call for overhaul of USA Basketball, FI... (Sep '14) Sep '14 johnnyj 1
News Ex-Hoosier Zeller embraces NBA learning (Aug '14) Aug '14 Mike Williams 1
News LeBron James leads Heat offense in 114-96 Game ... (May '13) Jul '14 where 3
News Wizards jump on Pacers early (May '14) May '14 Andrew 9
See all Indiana Pacers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indiana Pacers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. NASA
  3. Space Station
  4. Iran
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,091 • Total comments across all topics: 279,248,121

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC