DeRozan, Powell lead Raptors past Wizards 114-106

The Toronto Raptors knew they'd need a better performance from their bench Friday night than they got in the first game of a home-and-home set with the Washington Wizards. Powell scored a season-high 21 points off the bench, including 14 in the fourth quarter, and the Raptors defeated the Wizards 114-106 on Friday night despite giving back a 19-point first-half lead.

