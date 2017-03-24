David Westa s leadership resonating w...

David Westa s leadership resonating with Warrior teammates

14 hrs ago Read more: KNBR-AM San Francisco

David West has been with Golden State for less than a year, but his guidance and veteran presence are clearly being felt by his teammates. West had eight points, four assists, and three rebounds, but players like Draymond Green and Steph Curry understand his off-court influence will be vital come playoff time.

