Curry shoves, Thompson shoots and Warriors roll Thunder
Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors didn't have Kevin Durant for Monday night's game at Oklahoma City. Klay Thompson scored 34 points to help the Warriors beat the Thunder 111-95 in a heated matchup filled with trash talk, technical fouls and a shoving match centered around the usually cool-headed Curry.
