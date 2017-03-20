Conley scores 36 as Grizzlies rout Pa...

Conley scores 36 as Grizzlies rout Pacers 110-97

14 hrs ago Read more: Brandon Sun

Mike Conley matched his career high with seven 3-pointers on his way to 36 points, helping the Memphis Grizzlies rout the Indiana Pacers 110-97 on Wednesday night. Vince Carter had 21 points and eight rebounds, and Zach Randolph finished with 17 points as Memphis snapped a four-game losing streak.

