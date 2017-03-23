Clippers clinch playoff berth with 10...

Clippers clinch playoff berth with 108-95 victory over Jazz

Washington Times

Jamal Crawford scored 28 points off the bench, and the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Utah Jazz 108-95 on Saturday to clinch a playoff berth for the sixth straight year. The Clippers trail the Jazz by a half-game in their race for the No.

