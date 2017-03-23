Bulpett: Kelly Olynyk's hot streak boosts his confidence

Boston Celtics center Al Horford, forward Amir Johnson and guard Isaiah Thomas keep Indiana Pacers guard Jeff Teague from scoring during the first half of the NBA game at the TD Garden on Wednesday, March 22, 2017 Staff photo by Matt Stone Boston Celtics forward Jae Crowder rebounds with a little help from center Kelly Olynyk during the first half of the NBA game against the Indian Pacers at the TD Garden on Wednesday, March 22, 2017 Staff photo by Matt Stone Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart goes after the ball from the hands of a fallen Indiana Pacers forward Lavoy Allen during the second half of the NBA game at the TD Garden on Wednesday, March 22, 2017 Staff photo by Matt Stone Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas takes it to the rim to sink two points past Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner and forward Thaddeus Young during the second half of the NBA game at the TD Garden on ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.