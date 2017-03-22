Beal, Wall lead Wizards to 104-100 wi...

Beal, Wall lead Wizards to 104-100 win over Hawks

Bradley Beal scored 28 points and John Wall added all 22 of his in the second half to help the Washington Wizards to a 104-100 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night. Wall also had 10 assists on a night he shot just 6 of 21 from the floor, including two assists to Beal during a late 14-2 run that helped Washington ensure victory after Atlanta had led by as many as 12 early.

