Back from injury, Thomas scores 25 as Celtics top Wizards
Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas drives to the basket against Washington Wizards center Ian Mahinmi during the first quarter in Boston, Monday, March 20, 2017. Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas drives to the basket against Washington Wizards center Ian Mahinmi during the first quarter in Boston, Monday, March 20, 2017.
