Anthony, Knicks rally from 13 down to beat Pacers 87-81

Carmelo Anthony scored 15 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter and had 13 rebounds, Derrick Rose added 16 points and the New York Knicks overcame a 13-point deficit in the third quarter to beat the Indiana Pacers 87-81. Indiana Pacers' Myles Turner drives past New York Knicks' Willy Hernangomez, of Spain, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, March 14, 2017, in New York.

