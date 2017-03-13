Anthony, Knicks rally from 13 down to beat Pacers 87-81

Carmelo Anthony scored 15 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter, Derrick Rose added 16 points and the New York Knicks overcame a 13-point third-quarter deficit to beat the Indiana Pacers 87-81 on Tuesday night. Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis exited in the third quarter with a left leg injury.

