Why the Pacers' 3-point defense has made this win streak more meaningful

What happened in London was predictable, even if the extent to which it happened wasn't. When the Denver Nuggets put on an offensive clinic at the O2 Arena by recording four-consecutive 30-plus point quarters, building a massive 34-point lead, and shooting 46 percent from three, they exposed Indiana's season-long rocky relationship with the defense that had prior to been masked by the team's five-game love affair with offensive dominance .

