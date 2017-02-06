Why the Pacers' 3-point defense has made this win streak more meaningful
What happened in London was predictable, even if the extent to which it happened wasn't. When the Denver Nuggets put on an offensive clinic at the O2 Arena by recording four-consecutive 30-plus point quarters, building a massive 34-point lead, and shooting 46 percent from three, they exposed Indiana's season-long rocky relationship with the defense that had prior to been masked by the team's five-game love affair with offensive dominance .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Indy Cornrows.
Add your comments below
Indiana Pacers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea...
|Jan 25
|Clean Phart
|2
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|The Latest: Protest, investigation in S. Caroli... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Concerned Parent
|2
|Yahoo's call for overhaul of USA Basketball, FI... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|johnnyj
|1
|Ex-Hoosier Zeller embraces NBA learning (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Mike Williams
|1
|LeBron James leads Heat offense in 114-96 Game ... (May '13)
|Jul '14
|where
|3
|Wizards jump on Pacers early (May '14)
|May '14
|Andrew
|9
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Pacers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC