Westbrook's 43, triple-double lead Thunder past Jazz

Russell Westbrook scored 12 of his 43 points in the final 2:05 to help the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Utah Jazz 109-106 on Tuesday night. Westbrook also had 11 rebounds and 10 assists for his 30th triple-double of the season and 67th of his career.

