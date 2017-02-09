Warriors have major task before Kevin Durant returns to Oklahoma City
Most of the basketball world is consumed by Saturday, the anticipated return of Kevin Durant to Oklahoma City. The atmosphere is expected to be epic as venom will rain down from the rafters onto Durant.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indiana Pacers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea...
|Jan 25
|Clean Phart
|2
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|The Latest: Protest, investigation in S. Caroli... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Concerned Parent
|2
|Yahoo's call for overhaul of USA Basketball, FI... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|johnnyj
|1
|Ex-Hoosier Zeller embraces NBA learning (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Mike Williams
|1
|LeBron James leads Heat offense in 114-96 Game ... (May '13)
|Jul '14
|where
|3
|Wizards jump on Pacers early (May '14)
|May '14
|Andrew
|9
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Pacers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC