13 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

TV ratings for All Star Saturday night up It was a slight increase in the ratings, but anything is good in today's TV climate Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2lkSmAG Indiana Pacers forward Glenn Robinson III won the Slam Dunk Contest, part of the festivities Saturday in New Orleans that got a larger TV audience than last year. NEW ORLEANS - TNT's coverage of All-Star Saturday Night averaged 5,627,000 viewers, more than a 1% increase compared to last year in Toronto, and viewership peaked at 6.8 during the dunk contest based on Nielsen Fast National Ratings.

