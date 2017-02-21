Trades we want to see before the deadline
Paul George and Jimmy Butler might be the two biggest names bandied about in trade rumors ahead of Thursday's deadline. We've already seen Kyle Korver shipped to Cleveland, Serge Ibaka head up north, Lou Williams move to Houston and, in the non-flat-Earth-focused highlight of All-Star Weekend, DeMarcus Cousins jettisoned to the Big Easy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yahoo Sports.
Add your comments below
Indiana Pacers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea...
|Jan 25
|Clean Phart
|2
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|The Latest: Protest, investigation in S. Caroli... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Concerned Parent
|2
|Yahoo's call for overhaul of USA Basketball, FI... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|johnnyj
|1
|Ex-Hoosier Zeller embraces NBA learning (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Mike Williams
|1
|LeBron James leads Heat offense in 114-96 Game ... (May '13)
|Jul '14
|where
|3
|Wizards jump on Pacers early (May '14)
|May '14
|Andrew
|9
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Pacers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC