Thompson, Livingston to miss Monday's game against Nuggets

1 hr ago Read more: NewsOK.com

The Golden State Warriors will be without guards Klay Thompson and Shaun Livingston for their game Monday night against the Denver Nuggets. Thompson is dealing with a sore right heel, while Livingston heads home for the birth of his daughter.

