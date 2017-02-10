Thompson, Livingston to miss Monday's game against Nuggets
The Golden State Warriors will be without guards Klay Thompson and Shaun Livingston for their game Monday night against the Denver Nuggets. Thompson is dealing with a sore right heel, while Livingston heads home for the birth of his daughter.
