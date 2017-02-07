Thibodeau says Wolves eyeing Lance Stephenson for 10-day
Minnesota Timberwolves coach and president Tom Thibodeau said Tuesday the team is eyeing Lance Stephenson, among others, for its open roster spot. Thibodeau said no final decision had been made, but indicated that Stephenson is a strong candidate for a 10-day contract.
