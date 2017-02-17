The Rise, Fall and Rebirth of the Slam Dunk Contest
In the 1980s, the Slam Dunk Contest was was the event to watch during NBA All-Star Weekend, maybe even more than the game itself. So what happened? The contest originated in the American Basketball Association in 1976, before being adopted by the NBA eight years later.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RollingStone.
Add your comments below
Indiana Pacers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea...
|Jan 25
|Clean Phart
|2
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|The Latest: Protest, investigation in S. Caroli... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Concerned Parent
|2
|Yahoo's call for overhaul of USA Basketball, FI... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|johnnyj
|1
|Ex-Hoosier Zeller embraces NBA learning (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Mike Williams
|1
|LeBron James leads Heat offense in 114-96 Game ... (May '13)
|Jul '14
|where
|3
|Wizards jump on Pacers early (May '14)
|May '14
|Andrew
|9
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Pacers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC