The Mavs brought in their young core with Noel and Barnes, now the learning process begins

18 hrs ago

Mark Cuban has talked often this season about how the Utah Jazz did a smart thing by adding wily veterans like Joe Johnson and George Hill to school their young core of talent. What Cuban found out is that it's a lot harder to bring the young core of talent to the veterans than the other way around.

