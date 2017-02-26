The Mavs brought in their young core with Noel and Barnes, now the learning process begins
Mark Cuban has talked often this season about how the Utah Jazz did a smart thing by adding wily veterans like Joe Johnson and George Hill to school their young core of talent. What Cuban found out is that it's a lot harder to bring the young core of talent to the veterans than the other way around.
