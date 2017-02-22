The Jazz Might Be Angling For A Reunion With Deron Williams
That is, of course, no longer a rational line of thinking in 2017, but on Tuesday evening, word broke from Marc Stein and Tim MacMahon of ESPN that Williams might be getting back to his roots in the form of a potential reunion with his former team, the Utah Jazz. Williams, however, will have to agree to the trade thanks to the one-year, $9 million contract he signed with the Mavericks last offseason.
