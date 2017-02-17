Thaddeus Young's absence is underscoring the Pacers' real problem

Thaddeus Young's injured wrist matters. It matters a lot. Consider, for instance, that the starting lineup that fueled Indiana's seven-game win streak - Jeff Teague , C.J. Miles , Paul George , Young, and Myles Turner - has outscored opponents by 10.6 points per 100 possessions in 193 total minutes this season, a mark that ranks 8th in the league among 44 lineups that have played at least 190 minutes .

