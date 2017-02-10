Stephen Curry's 3-point clinic leads ...

Stephen Curry's 3-point clinic leads Warriors past Hornets

Read more: White Lake Beacon

With dad Dell watching live Wednesday night, Stephen Curry hit 11 3-pointers and scored 39 points in three quarters, coming back with vengeance from a one-game absence while ill and leading the Golden State Warriors to a 126-111 blowout of his hometown Charlotte Hornets. Klay Thompson added 29 points, matched his career high with eight assists and Kevin Durant had 18 points, eight rebounds and eight assists for the NBA-leading Warriors .

Chicago, IL

