St. Joseph's Gene Pingatore first boy...

St. Joseph's Gene Pingatore first boys basketball coach in Illinois to reach 1,000 wins

1 hr ago Read more: Chicago Tribune

Photos of St. Joseph boys basketball coach Gene Pingatore, who became the first boys basketball coach in Illinois to reach 1,000 career wins on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. Gene Pingatore became the first boys basketball coach in Illinois to reach 1,000 wins Saturday, when the St. Joseph coach led the Chargers to an 81-71 win against St. Rita in the first round of the Catholic League playoffs in Westchester.

