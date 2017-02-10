Spurs top Pacers for NBA-record 20th straight winning season

San Antonio Spurs' Manu Ginobili has his shoot blocked by Indiana Pacers' Kevin Seraphin during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, in Indianapolis. San Antonio Spurs' Manu Ginobili has his shoot blocked by Indiana Pacers' Kevin Seraphin during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, in Indianapolis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.