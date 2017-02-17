Rumors fly but Indiana interest in Lopez seems far-fetched
There are a lot of rumors flying around All-Star weekend in New Orleans, the most likely about DeMarcus Cousins headed to New Orleans for players, picks and what not. But the one that has Indiana interested in Brook Lopez -and offering a 2017 first rounder, Al Jefferson and Rodney Stuckey- doesn't seem to have legs.
