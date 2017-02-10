Raptors acquire Ibaka from Magic for Ross

Indiana Pacers' Glenn Robinson III, left, passes the ball as Orlando Magic's Serge Ibaka defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, in Orlando, Fla. The Toronto Raptors have finally got the defensive big man they've been coveting.A source tells The Canadian Press that the Raptors have acquired Ibaka from the Orlando Magic for Terrence Ross plus a first-round pick in the 2017 NBA draft.

