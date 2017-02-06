Paul George recovers from "dark moment" to become All Star again Pacers star said he was in a funk early this season Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2kDHxvE NEW YORK - For the first two months of the NBA season, Indiana Pacers forward Paul George was in a funk. "I was in a dark moment, a low moment," he said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.