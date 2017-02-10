Pacers Injury Update: Rodney Stuckey ...

Pacers Injury Update: Rodney Stuckey (Sprained right ankle) Out Friday Vs. Brooklyn Nets

After a productive first two seasons with the Indiana Pacers, guard Rodney Stuckey just cannot seem to catch a break with injuries that have lingered on the 30-year-old veteran for almost the entirety of the 2016-17 season. After returning from a 20-game absence due to a hamstring injury on Wednesday, Stuckey's run of bad luck continued as he will reportedly not suit up on Friday when the Pacers take on the Brooklyn Nets.

