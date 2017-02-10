Pacers Injury Update: Rodney Stuckey (Sprained right ankle) Out Friday Vs. Brooklyn Nets

After a productive first two seasons with the Indiana Pacers, guard Rodney Stuckey just cannot seem to catch a break with injuries that have lingered on the 30-year-old veteran for almost the entirety of the 2016-17 season. After returning from a 20-game absence due to a hamstring injury on Wednesday, Stuckey's run of bad luck continued as he will reportedly not suit up on Friday when the Pacers take on the Brooklyn Nets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Indy Cornrows.