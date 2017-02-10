Pacers celebrating the 1990's on Saturday at the Fieldhouse

The Pacers continue celebrating their 50th season by honoring the 1990's on Saturday night, when the current team takes on the Milwaukee Bucks. The great moments of the '90's still resonate quite clearly as the team raised their profile as an NBA organization thanks to leadership from the Simon family, Donnie Walsh, Larry Brown, Reggie Miller and Larry Bird just to name a few.

