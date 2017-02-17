New Pacers Trade
Celtics trade: Avery Bradley and Clippers & Cavs pick in 2017 to Indiana, James Young / Jordan Mickey / Demetrius Jackson and their own pick in 2018 to Philadelphia Celtics get: Myles Turner from Indiana 76ers trade: Jahlil Okafor to Indiana 76ers receive: Monta Ellis from Indiana, James Young / Jordan Mickey / Demetrius Jackson and Boston's 2018 pick Pacers trade: Monta Ellis to Philadelphia, Myles Turner to Boston Pacers get: Avery Bradley and Clippers & Cavs pick in 2017 from Boston, Jahlil Okafor from Philadelphia The 76ers get a decent option at SG along with a 1st rounder to replace Okafor. They free up a log jam, get rid of a player who is not playing, and get a player at a position of need on a good contract.
