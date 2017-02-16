New Orleans jamboree: NBA All-Stars, Mardi Gras go 1-on-1
In this March 4, 2014 file photo, Mardi Gras crowds in the French Quarter are seen in the rain from the balcony of the Royal Sonesta Hotel in New Orleans. The NBA All-Star Weekend gets underway in New Orleans on Friday, Feb. 17: the same day the city's Mardi Gras season kicks into high gear.
