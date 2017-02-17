NBA trade rumors: Pacers fearing Paul...

NBA trade rumors: Pacers fearing Paul George exit?

9 hrs ago Read more: NJ.com

Paul George #13 of the Indiana Pacers dribbles the ball in the first half of the 2017 NBA All-Star Game at Smoothie King Center on February 19, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. According to Chris Haynes of ESPN , the Indiana is making its 2017 first-round pick available in deals in order to win as much as they can over the next year-plus.

