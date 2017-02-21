NBA Trade Rumors: Latest on Carmelo Anthony to Boston Celtics, Damian Lillard and Los Angeles Lakers
The NBA trade deadline is Feb. 23, and with only one day remaining, some of the biggest names in the league are reportedly available -- Carmelo Anthony of the New York Knicks, Jimmy Butler of the Chicago Bulls and Damien Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers, to name a few. Among others, the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers, with new front-office executive Magic Johnson, are expected to be busy at the deadline.
