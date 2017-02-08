NBA set to launch eSports league for ...

NBA set to launch eSports league for 2018

13 hrs ago Read more: San Jose Mercury News

Video gamers now have a chance to compete for an NBA title, in an actual NBA arena and get paid by the some of the same people who pay LeBron James and Steph Curry. That's right, the "NBA 2K eLeague" is coming - the first eSports league operated by one of the four major pro sports leagues in the United States.

