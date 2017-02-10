Mavs rout Magic 112-80 in what's beco...

Mavs rout Magic 112-80 in what's becoming turnaround season

Read more: Washington Times

Wesley Matthews scored 12 of his 20 points in the first quarter, and the Dallas Mavericks cruised to a 112-80 victory over the Orlando Magic on Saturday night. Dirk Nowitzki scored 14 points in 18 minutes, hitting a 3-pointer to give Dallas its first 30-point lead at 67-37 in the first minute of the third quarter before going to the bench for good a little more than six minutes later.

