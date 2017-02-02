Magic joining Lakers not good for Jim Buss The former star has been critical of Bulls in the past Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2k0yCAD So Magic Johnson is an official member of the Los Angeles Lakers organization again , a revelation announced by the team on Thursday when he was deemed an advisor to ownership on all matters of business and basketball. It's that last part that surely has part owner/executive vice president of basketball operations Jim Buss grinding his teeth at the moment, as Johnson is - to put it mildly - no friend of the man who, alongside longtime general manager Mitch Kupchak, has run the Lakers' basketball outfit for so many years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.