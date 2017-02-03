Magic hold on to defeat Raptors 102-94

Magic hold on to defeat Raptors 102-94

4 hrs ago Read more: Washington Times

Serge Ibaka scored 20 points and grabbed 12 rebounds while Evan Fournier added 20 points and 10 rebounds to help the Orlando Magic beat the Toronto Raptors 102-94 on Friday night. It was the second time in less than a week that the struggling Magic have defeated Toronto.

