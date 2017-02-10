LOOK: Reggie Miller blasts Knicks own...

LOOK: Reggie Miller blasts Knicks owner James Dolan, president Phil Jackson

10 hrs ago

Even in retirement, Reggie Miller is still killing the New York Knicks . The former Indiana Pacers star and current TNT analyst fired off a tweet Thursday aimed directly at Knicks owner James Dolan and president Phil Jackson, and, well, ouch.

