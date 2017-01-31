Lillard has 27 and the Blazers beat slumping Hornets 115-98
Damian Lillard scored 27 points and the Portland Trail Blazers handed the Charlotte Hornets their fifth straight loss with a 115-98 victory on Tuesday night. Allan Crabbe added 21 points off the bench for the Blazers, who have won four of their last five games.
